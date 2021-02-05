Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $477.00

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 477 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 471.62 ($6.16), with a volume of 19541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £766.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 464.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.72.

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

