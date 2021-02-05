Scotiabank Boosts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to $240.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

