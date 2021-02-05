Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Position Reduced by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 165,416 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 13.4% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $810.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.