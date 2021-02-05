Schwab Charitable Fund Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,161. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,180.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

