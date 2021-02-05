Schwab Charitable Fund Takes $6 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,654. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

