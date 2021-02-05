Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases 38,518 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,562. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

