Schwab Charitable Fund Has $6.42 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 872.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,627. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

