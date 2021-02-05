Schwab Charitable Fund Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 2,219.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $49.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

