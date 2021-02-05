Schwab Charitable Fund Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,689 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

