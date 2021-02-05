Schwab Charitable Fund Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,821,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in BlackLine by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 64,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $146.34. 8,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

