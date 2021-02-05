Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires Shares of 345 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $16.57 on Friday, hitting $870.59. 8,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,390. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $825.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

