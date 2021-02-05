Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires Shares of 191,976 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 191,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $33.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

