Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.15

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

