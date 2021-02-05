Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SMIT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

