Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,037.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Schindler stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $201.35 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.49 and a 200-day moving average of $268.58.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

