ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

SCSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

ScanSource stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 211.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

