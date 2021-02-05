Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

NYSE:SSL opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Sasol has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sasol by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 223.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sasol by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

