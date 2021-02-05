Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Update

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

