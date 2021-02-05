SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year. Soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Shares of this software company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Coronavirus crisis led reduction in business travel are anticipated to impact Concur revenues. Also, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term. However, robust uptake of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions remains encouraging. Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. The company is well positioned to gain from solid contribution from Sapphire Ventures. Further, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, augurs well over the longer haul.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of SAP opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in SAP by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

