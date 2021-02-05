Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading Down 7.6%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

