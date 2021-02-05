Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE:SC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,322. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.