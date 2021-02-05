Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178,816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $7,650,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,032,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

