Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SNY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

