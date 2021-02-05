Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76 to $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Argus raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.