Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BE. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

BE stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.77.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

