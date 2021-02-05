San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.34%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.