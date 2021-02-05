San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,305,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

ABNB opened at $195.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.78.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.04.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

