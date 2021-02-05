San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

