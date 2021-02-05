San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $329,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

