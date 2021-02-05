San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 205 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.