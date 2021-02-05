San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 208 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 484,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 223,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 747.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

