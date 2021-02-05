Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

SZGPY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salzgitter will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

