Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Salzgitter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

