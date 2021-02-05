Safe Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $99,212.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

