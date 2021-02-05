Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $906,421.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00404446 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

