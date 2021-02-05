Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.78.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

