Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Shares Up 0.8%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.61 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34). 101,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 592,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.32).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.22. The stock has a market cap of £663.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

