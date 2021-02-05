RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Stock Price Up 5.5%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 662,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 976% from the average daily volume of 61,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RYB Education, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

