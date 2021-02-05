Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryanair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

