Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $262.17

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.17 and traded as high as $272.00. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 669,467 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

