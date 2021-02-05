RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

