Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,672 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,673 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 141.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 658,058 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 138,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

