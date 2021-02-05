Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $276.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $294.74.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.