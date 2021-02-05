Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

