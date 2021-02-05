Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

