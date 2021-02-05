Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $21,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

AMP opened at $209.31 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

