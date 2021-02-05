Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

