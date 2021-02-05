Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,728.33 ($22.58).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,284.20 ($16.78) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The company has a market capitalization of £47.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,336.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.