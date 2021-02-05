Royal Bank of Canada Increases Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $67.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

NYSE ATKR opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.