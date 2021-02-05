Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.70 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

